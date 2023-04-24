Coke’s strong quarter fueled by higher prices, China rebound

Coca-Cola Co. reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as it continued to hike prices and saw its business in China improve. Coke said its revenue rose 5% to $11 billion for the January-March period. That beat Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast revenue of $10.8 billion. The Atlanta beverage giant said it earned 68 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecast. Coke said pricing and mix __ which includes changes in package sizes __ contributed 11% to its revenue growth while concentrate sales rose 1%. The company has said it expects to see slower growth this year as prices moderate.

