Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:08 PM

Hope Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TED / YouTube

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $39.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $249.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $144.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOPE

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content