India will be most populous country by month’s end, UN says

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will be the most populous country, eclipsing an aging China, by month’s end. The announcement by the United Nations on Monday has sparked questions about whether India can repeat the economic miracle that took China out of poverty and into the ranks of the world’s leading powers. The news comes at a moment when India is promoting itself as a rising global power as the host of this year’s Group of 20 summit. It’s also becoming a more attractive destination for companies seeking to reduce their reliance on China. By the end of April, India’s population is expected to reach 1.425 billion. The forecast is based on the latest estimates. India hasn’t done a census since 2011.

By KRUTIKA PATHI and JOE McDONALD Associated Press

