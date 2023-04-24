Insider Q&A: OpenAI CTO Mira Murati on shepherding ChatGPT

OpenAI was building a reputation in the artificial intelligence field but wasn’t a household name when Mira Murati joined the nonprofit research lab in 2018. Soon after, the San Francisco lab started a major transformation. It turned itself into a business that’s attracted worldwide attention as the maker of ChatGPT. Now its chief technology officer, Murati leads OpenAI’s research, product and safety teams. She’s led the development and launch of its AI models including ChatGPT, the image-generator DALL-E and the newest, GPT-4. She spoke with The Associated Press about AI safeguards and the company’s vision for the futuristic concept of artificial general intelligence, known as AGI.

