RBB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Associated Press

