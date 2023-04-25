Carrier Group buying German heat pump maker for $12 billion

Carrier Global is buying German heat pump maker Viessmann Climate Solutions for about $12 billion in cash and stock, the Florida-based company said Tuesday. Carrier called Viessmann “an iconic, premium brand in the highest growth segment of the global heat pump and energy transition markets.” Carrier announced plans to exit the Fire & Security and Commercial Refrigeration cabinet businesses and focus on climate and energy.

