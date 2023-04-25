Colorado to become 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is set to become the first state to sign a ‘right to repair’ law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment with a bill signing Tuesday afternoon by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado. Once signed, the law forces manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software to farmers, so they can fix their own machines. At least 10 other states are considering similar legislation, including Florida, Maryland and Texas. The legislation follows an outcry from farmers that manufacturers forced them to wait precious days for a servicer to arrive when one of their machines broke down.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

