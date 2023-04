WASHINGTON (AP) — Barbie has introduced its first doll representing a person with Down syndrome. Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie, which is part of the toy company’s 2023 Fashionistas line aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6,000 babies are born in the U.S. each year with Down syndrome.

