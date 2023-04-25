Sheriff: Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with murder and other offenses in the slaying and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had brought food to the assailant’s house. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference Tuesday that Oscar Solis Jr., 30, is charged with killing the driver during a delivery Wednesday at a home in Holiday, Florida. The remains were found at the house in trash bags and a cooler, which also contained a receipt with Solis’ name on it. Solis faces charges of murder while engaged in a robbery, failure to register as a convicted felon and for a parole violation. Solis was released from an Indiana prison in January after serving four years for an assault and burglary conviction.

