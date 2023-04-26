Czech government approves defense agreement with US

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a defense military treaty with the United States. The Defense Cooperation Agreement that was greenlighted on Wednesday sets a legal framework for possible deployment of U.S. troops on Czech territory and their cooperation with the Czech armed forces. It should make any such moves easier at a time of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. A date for signing the deal by the Czech and U.S. defense ministers is yet to be set. It will then need parliamentary and presidential approval. Any particular deployment of U.S. forces will still need to be approved by the Czech government and parliament.

