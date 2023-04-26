Dutch government outlines new package to reduce emissions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has unveiled a new package to slash carbon emissions by promoting clean energy, sustainable homes and industry and the use of electric cars among other a raft of measures to combat climate change. Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten said Wednesday the package would cost a total of 28 billion euros in coming years and lead to a reduction of 55%-60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 benchmark levels. He is pitching the package as a win-win scenario for the Netherlands that would make it a leader in the energy transition needed to slow global warming while reducing dependency on “dubious” suppliers such as Russia.

