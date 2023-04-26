Montana gov seeks to expand TikTok ban to other social apps

Montana’s governor is asking lawmakers to expand the state’s proposed TikTok ban to more social media companies that provide certain data to foreign adversaries. A spokesperson for the governor says the amendment would address the “technical and legal concerns” associated with the TikTok bill passed earlier this month. Experts have said the statewide ban would be challenging to enforce. It was also expected to face legal hurdles on First Amendment grounds as well as “bills of attainder” laws prohibiting the government from imposing a punishment on a specific entity without a formal trial. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

