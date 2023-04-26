Ukrainians mark Chernobyl disaster amid nuclear threats

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — Workers at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant have marked the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster amid an ongoing war and nuclear threats. They somberly laid flowers at a monument for victims at the site. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid the war with Russia. His words on Wednesday drew a parallel between the Chernobyl accident in 1986 to Moscow’s brief seizure of that plant following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

