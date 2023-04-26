US, Europe eyeing ways to improve Ukraine’s grain exports

IZMAIL, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. and European officials have toured Ukraine’s southern port of Izmail, a facility that is important in bringing Ukrainian grain exports to the world. It could become critical if a deal with Russia to allow grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports expires without being renewed. From Izmail, grain is taken by barge down the Danube through Romania to its Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment onward. U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink said Wednesday after looking over the port facilities with Ukrainian and EU officials, as well as Ukrainian grain companies, that they were exploring ways to increase the exports from Danube ports.

