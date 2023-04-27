Heritage Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $18.9 million.

The bank, based in San Jose, California, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce posted revenue of $59 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.7 million.

