NYC transit agency ends Twitter alerts, says it’s unreliable

New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Agency, which for 13 years has provided real-time information on subway, train and bus service outages, delays and other important updates for its 1.3 million followers, will stop using Twitter for such alerts. The NYC MTA said Thursday that “Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect.” For this reason, the agency tweeted it will no longer use it for service alerts and information. The MTA also listed other ways riders can get reliable transit information, including through its mta.info site, text alerts and its Weekender newsletter for weekend advisories.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.