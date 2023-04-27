What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss

Obesity is a major and growing problem around the world, but especially in the U.S. Researchers have long looked for medications that can help people lose weight, mostly with disappointing and, in some cases, dangerous results. But new types of drugs originally designed to treat diabetes are showing powerful promise for safe and significant weight loss. Drugmaker Eli Lilly reported Thursday that tirzepatide helped people with diabetes who were overweight or had obesity lose up to 16% of their body weight over 17 months in a late-stage trial. For those without the disease, the drug has prompted losses of more than 20% of body weight.

