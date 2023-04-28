EPA allows gasoline with higher ethanol blend during summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Fuel stations throughout the country will be able to sell gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer under an emergency waiver issued by the Environmental Protection Agency. The move announced Friday could reduce prices at the pump and boost demand for the Midwest-based ethanol industry. The EPA framed its decision as a way to reduce gas prices at a time of market supply uncertainty because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The agency also notes the action encourages U.S. energy independence and supports American agriculture and manufacturing. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol and the higher 15% blend hasn’t been allowed in the summer because of concerns it could worsen smog during hot weather.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.