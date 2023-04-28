Iran TV airs footage of commandos seizing US-bound tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV footage shows how masked Iranian navy commandos conducted a helicopter-borne raid to seize a U.S.-bound oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The TV aired the footage on Friday. The capture took place on Thursday. The taking of the Turkish-managed, Chinese-owned Advantage Sweet represents the latest seizure by Iran amid tensions with the U.S. over Tehran’s advancing nuclear program. Iran says the tanker was seized because it was running into another Iranian vessel but has provided no evidence yet to support the claim. The Islamic Republic has taken other ships in the past as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

