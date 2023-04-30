Operator in limo crash that killed 20 goes on trial in NY

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — The operator of a limousine service involved in a crash that killed 20 people in central New York is going on trial. Nauman Hussain is charged with 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter for the 2018 wreck in Schoharie, New York. The crash killed 17 friends out for a birthday celebration, the stretch limo’s driver and two bystanders. Investigators say the stretch SUV had corroded brakes and the limo company disregarded a state order that the vehicle be taken off the road. Hussain’s lawyers contend he tried to maintain the limousine and relied on what he was told by state officials and a repair shop.

By MAYSOON KHAN and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press

