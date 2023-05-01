Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated for cosponsors by a pair of Republican state lawmakers. Under current law, only workers age 18 and above can serve alcohol to customers in Wisconsin. The bill circulated Monday would broaden that to workers ages 14 to 17. The bill sponsors say they’re trying to address the state’s worker shortage problem. If the proposal passes, Wisconsin would have the lowest age for workers allowed to serve alcohol, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.