Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on self-driving trucks

DETROIT (AP) — Sometime next year, semis with no human in the cab will start carrying freight down Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston. The trucks will run on an autonomous driving system called the Aurora Driver, developed by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation. The company is now making about 50 trips per week with human safety drivers on board. That prospect of a driverless semi is scary to many, but not to CEO Chris Urmson. He helped to build Google’s autonomous vehicle unit and co-founded Aurora in 2017. Urmson says the company has an incredible opportunity to move goods safely and make trucking more efficient and cost effective.

