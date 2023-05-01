Skip to Content
Rambus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $113.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $149 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMBS

