Bye-bye blue flame? NY to require gas-free new buildings

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is banning natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The law negotiated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Legislature is part of the state budget and puts New York in the forefront of states targeting emissions from buildings. When the phase-in starts in 2026, new buildings will effectively have to be equipped with equipment that runs on electricity, like induction ranges and heat pumps. The state mandate applies only to new construction and does not affect existing buildings.

