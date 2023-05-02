‘Corruption toll’: Federal jury convicts 4 at bribery trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal jurors have convicted all four defendants of bribery conspiracy at their trial in Chicago that provided an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors said involved the state’s largest electric utility and, at the time, one of its most powerful politicians. The verdicts Tuesday are a resounding win for prosecutors. They sought to prove two former ComEd executives, a former utility consultant and a longtime government insider arranged contracts, jobs and money for associates of then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to ensure proposed bills boosting ComEd profits became law. The 81-year-old Madigan has been indicted in the case, though his own trial is scheduled for next year. He wasn’t in court during the trial but featured in key evidence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.