Franco-Nevada: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $156.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $276.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNV

