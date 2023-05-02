Pfizer tops Q1 forecasts; vaccine sales slide as expected
By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer
Pfizer topped Wall Street expectations even as sales of its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine crumbled in the first quarter. The company reported Tuesday that revenue from its Comirnaty vaccine fell 77% to $3 billion in the first three months of the year. The drop was widely expected because the drugmaker is moving this year from supplying governments through big contracts to selling the vaccine on the commercial market. Pfizer also is making the same shift for its market-leading COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid. Overall, Pfizer’s net income sank 30% to $5.54 billion in the quarter. The drugmaker also reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast.