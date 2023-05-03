Skip to Content
Dine Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, California-based company said it had net income of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $213.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIN

