Google to open two more data centers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google plans to build two more data centers in Ohio to help power its artificial intelligence technology and other tools. Google already has one data center up and running near Columbus. Company and state officials announced Wednesday that the two new locations will bring Google’s total investment in Ohio to more than $2 billion. Ohio is seeing a wave of big investments by the technology industry. The area around Columbus also is home to data centers operated by Facebook and Amazon. The two new Google data centers will be built in Columbus and Lancaster.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.