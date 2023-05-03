Ransomware attack affects Dallas police, court websites

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say Dallas was hit with a computer ransomware attack that brought down its Police Department and City Hall websites and caused some jury trials to be canceled. The attack Wednesday didn’t appear to affect 911 calls. However, a fire department spokesman says it did cause problems with a computer-assisted dispatch system that is used to help firefighters respond to emergency calls. That system is now being handled manually. Ransomware involves hackers essentially holding a target computer or computer system hostage by encrypting its files and demanding payment. The city said in a statement the attack had only a limited impact on delivery of city services.

