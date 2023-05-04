Carvana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $160 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.51.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.87 per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

