Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the CEOs of four major companies developing artificial intelligence. The Biden administration is rolling out initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving AI technology improves lives without putting at risk people’s rights and safety. The Democratic administration plans to announce a $140 million investment to establish seven new AI research institutes. Also, the White House Office of Management and Budget intends to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use AI tools. Harris and administration officials Thursday plan to discuss the risks they see in current AI development with the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI.

By MATT O’BRIEN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.