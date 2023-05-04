Italian minister scraps trip over French official’s remarks

MILAN (AP) — Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has abruptly canceled a trip to Paris over remarks by the French interior minister criticizing the Italian premier’s migration policy. Italy had demanded clarification of the remarks by French minister Gerald Darmanin to RMC radio blaming Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for an increase in migrants at the French-Italian border. Darmanin told the broadcaster that Meloni “is incapable of resolving the migration problems for which she was elected.” He also accused her of “lying to the population.” Darmanin’s comments came as Tajani was preparing to fly to Paris to meet with his French counterpart. Tajani called off the trip on Thursday.

By COLLEEN BARRY and ELAINE GANLEY Associated Press

