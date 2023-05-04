Skip to Content
Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $21.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angles, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCSL

Associated Press

