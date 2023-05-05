Anti-Muslim Twitter feed in Spain: ‘A recipe for disaster’
By DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A far-right movement in Spain that is opposed to Muslims and immigrants has found a home on Twitter. The informal movement often references the Reconquista, the successful effort by Christians to retake Spain from its Muslim rulers in the Middle Ages. Accounts linked to the group have called for an end to immigration and for violent attacks on Muslims. They’ve adopted a playbook used by far-right groups in the U.S., Brazil and other countries who have exploited weak social media platform rules to expand their power and recruit new members.