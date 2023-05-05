Apple, Expedia rise; Lyft, Bio-Rad Laboratories fall

The maker of instruments for biomedical research reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., down $77.37 to $385.24.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $10.09 to $77.16.

The payment processing software company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Bill Holdings Inc., up $14.13 to $94.04.

The online used car retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Carvana Co., up $1.76 to $8.96.

Lyft Inc., down $2.06 to $8.63.

DoorDash Inc., up 7 cents to $62.90

Apple Inc., up $7.78 to $173.57.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.