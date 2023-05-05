Clarification: Guyana-Oil Boom story

ANN’S GROVE, Guyana (AP) — In a story published May 4, 2023, The Associated Press reported on how Guyana is poised to become Guyana is poised to become the fourth-largest offshore oil producer in the world. The story should have made clear that although an interview with ExxonMobil’s top official in Guyana could not be scheduled, the company did not indicate that it otherwise would decline to make any comment for the story. Additionally, after the story was published, it offered a written statement.

