Germany to ease solar rules as new installations surge

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s energy minister has announced plans to ease bureaucratic hurdles for solar power as the country set a new record for photovoltaic installations during the first quarter. Europe’s biggest economy added 2.7 gigawatts of solar power capacity during the first three months of 2023. That puts Germany on course to beat the target of 9 GW this year compared with 7 GW in 2022. Energy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday that he hoped Germany would for the first time install new PV capacity in the double-digits this year. It’s an important milestone in the country’s effort to become carbon neutral by 2045.

