Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas saw operating earnings dwindle in the first three months of the year as the German sportswear company’s breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and his popular Yeezy shoe brand cost it $441 million in lost sales. Adidas said Friday that profit was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. The company is stuck with $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezy shoes after cutting ties with the rapper now known as Ye over his antisemitic comments. CEO Bjorn Gulden says Adidas is “getting closer and closer to making a decision” on the shoes, but with “so many interested parties,” no decision had yet been reached.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.