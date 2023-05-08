China exports up 8.5% in April in unexpected climb

BEIJING (AP) — Customs data shows Chinese exports grew in April by 8.5% to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, despite weakening global demand. Data from the General Administration of Customs showed Tuesday that exports grew to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8%. However, imports shrank with the total slumping 7.9% to $205.2 billion compared to the same time last year. Forecasters expect a weakening in exports later this year. In a survey by the national statistics bureau and the Chinese Federation for Logistics & Purchasing, Chinese manufacturers say new orders and export orders declined in April from the previous month.

By HUIZHONG WU and JOE McDONALD Associated Press

