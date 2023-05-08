Maybe investors shouldn’t worry about Buffett’s successor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many investors worry about the future of Berkshire Hathaway after its legendary CEO Warren Buffett is gone, but most of the conglomerate’s companies have already made the transition to reporting to the man who will eventually replace the 92-year-old. Buffett himself and executives at Berkshire companies say they don’t have any qualms about Vice Chairman Greg Abel’s ability to lead the conglomerate because he already oversees all the noninsurance businesses. About the only parts of the CEO job Abel isn’t already doing is deciding how to invest Berkshire’s billions and overseeing the insurance businesses. Gonzaga University business professor Todd Finkle said shareholders should trust Buffett not to screw up his successor choice because he’s been thinking about it for years.

