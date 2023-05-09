Innoviva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Tuesday reported profit of $34.9 million in its first quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $76.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVA