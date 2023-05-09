Ryanair to order between 150 and 300 Boeing 737 Max jets

Irish airline Ryanair is making a big order for Boeing 737 Max jets. Ryanair said Tuesday that it has agreed to order 150 Max planes with an option for 150 more. That would be the biggest aircraft purchase in the airline’s history and a boost for Boeing. At Boeing’s list prices, the 150 planes would be valued at more than $20 billion, although routinely get deep discounts. Financial terms of the of deal aren’t being announced. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary says the planes will replace some of his airline’s older Boeing jets and also allow the carrier to grow.

