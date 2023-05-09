Skip to Content
Zevia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $51 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZVIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZVIA

