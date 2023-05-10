Can you afford to age in place?

Most older adults ages 50 to 80 say it’s important to stay in their homes for as long as they can, according to the 2022 National Poll on Healthy Aging from the University of Michigan. But aging in place isn’t as simple as just staying home — you must consider the costs, including those for age-related home renovations, home maintenance and caregiving. Some costs may be covered by Medicare if you meet certain requirements, but most will be fully out of pocket. From grab bars to yard upkeep, here’s what you must consider as you think about where you’ll live later in life.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.