CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $73.1 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $743.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, 8×8 said it expects revenue in the range of $186 million to $188 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $755 million to $763 million.

