Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao to stop publishing cartoonist Zunzi after government complaints
By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong newspaper will stop publishing works by the city’s most prominent political cartoonist after his drawings drew government complaints. Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao did not elaborate on why it would stop publishing Wong Kei-kwan’s works in its announcement. Wong, better known by his pen name Zunzi, said the decision was made through mutual consultation. His comic drawings have caricatured Hong Kong society’s frustrations since before the then-British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The newspaper’s announcement has prompted concern on social media over the erosion of freedom of expression. Wong also felt such freedom is shrinking. The newspaper and the government have not responded to requests for comment.