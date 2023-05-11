Skip to Content
Talis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The infectious disease diagnostics company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLIS

