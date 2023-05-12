Skip to Content
China orders recall of 1.1M Teslas to fix accelerator pedal problem that raises crash risk

DETROIT (AP) — Chinese safety regulators have ordered Tesla to recall 1.1 million vehicles because drivers might step on the accelerator for too long, increasing the risk of a crash. The State Administration for Market Regulation says in a notice Friday that the recall involves imported S, X and 3 models , and the Chinese-made Models Y and 3. The recall starts May 29. It was triggered because drivers aren’t able to select the regenerative braking system and because of a lack of a warning when they press hard on the accelerator. The notice says this can increase the probability of mistakenly stepping on the accelerator.

