Japan, South Korea agree on visit to Fukushima nuclear plant ahead of planned water release
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
Japanese and South Korean officials have agreed on a visit later this month by South Korean experts to the Fukushima nuclear plant before it begins the controversial release of treated but radioactive water into the sea. The safety of the water is a major sticking point as the two sides work to improve long-strained ties. Japan says the water that leaks from the damaged reactors at the plant and is stored in tanks will be treated and massively diluted before the release and will not be harmful. The release is planned to start between spring and summer and will take decades to finish.